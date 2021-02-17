Injured West Greene senior scores final points on senior night

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – It was a night to remember for West Greene senior Jacob Stimmell.

Injured earlier in the year and sidelined for most of his senior season, there was no reason to think he would do anything other than watch his teammates from the bench while they took on Cumberland Gap High School.

Stimmell’s teammates had something else in mind.

With the help of opponent Cumberland Gap, the referees and game officials, they gave Stimmell a moment to remember.

Adrian Sauceman shared video of the touching moment with News Channel 11.

He scored a basket on his final night inside the West Greene gymnasium and walked off the court to a standing ovation, thunderous applause and handshakes and high fives from both teams.

Cumberland Gap would go on to win Tuesday night’s game 61-51.