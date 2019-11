BANNER ELK, N.C. (WJHL) – An injured occupant was rescued from a vehicle crash late Sunday night in Banner Elk, North Carolina.

According to a post from Banner Elk Volunteer Fire and Rescue, local law enforcement and Avery County medics arrived at the scene of a crash around 11 p.m. on Sunday evening.

The vehicle had left the roadway, and the injured occupant had to be raised up the bank with ropes and rescue hardware.