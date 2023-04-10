JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Starting Monday, April 10 through the next four weeks, drivers should expect delays along South Austin Springs Road and surrounding areas.

Photo: WJHL

BrightRidge stated in a release that it will be conducting an electrical circuit rebuild operation. The company said the rebuild is necessary because the current circuit is fragile and cannot support ongoing development.

BrightRidge added that the project will cause infrequent but noticeable short-term power outages. Outages will typically take place between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Outages can be expected from the intersection of East Oakland Avenue to the 464 block of Austin Springs Road, impacting surrounding neighborhoods as well.