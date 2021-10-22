Infrastructure work to cause lane closures, impact traffic in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Additional road closures will impact traffic in Johnson City beginning on Monday, Oct. 25.

Construction crews will be replacing underground infrastructure on West Watauga Avenue between West State of Franklin Road and West Walnut Street which will require a complete closure of the area for around three weeks, according to a release from city officials.

Beginning on Oct. 26, crews will be replacing underground infrastructure between 400 Ashe St. and Sevier Street which will require only a single lane closure that is expected to last for about two weeks.

The release advises drivers who are in the area to expect delays, use caution and obey posted speed limits when traveling through the area.

This work is part of a larger project known as the West Walnut Street Redevelopment Project. Information and updates related to the project can be found on the city’s website.