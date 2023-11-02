RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Nearly 200 new jobs will be coming to Russell County, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday with the news of a global provider of infrastructure investment.

According to Youngkin’s office, Tate will invest $14.9 million to create a new manufacturing facility in Russell County. Virginia was selected as the site for the Tate project after competing with other states.

Tate is described by the governor’s office as a “global provider focused on the research, development, and manufacturing of next-generation raised access floors, airflow management, and infrastructure solutions for commercial and data center applications.”

The plant in Russell County will focus on data center component manufacturing and containment products, a release from the governor’s office states.

Information on careers at the facility is available online, and some positions are already open with others planned to be open soon.

The Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority worked with the county and the Virginia Economic Partnership to secure the site for the project, and the governor approved a grant for $700,000 to aid in the county’s work. A $146,000 grant from the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission also supported the project.

Youngkin and several Southwest Virginia elected officials voiced their support of the project.

“I’m proud that the Commonwealth has once again proven itself against other states as the top choice for a global company like Tate to invest in a new manufacturing facility,” Youngkin said in the release. “Southwest Virginia is committed to business attraction and offers the environment and skilled workforce to help its corporate partners succeed. We are excited to see all that Tate accomplishes in Russell County.”

“Today’s investment by Tate signifies not just an economic win for Russell County, but a resounding endorsement of Virginia’s skilled workforce and business-friendly policies,” state Sen. Travis Hackworth said. “This project is a cornerstone for future growth and prosperity in our region and is another important milestone along our journey to bring jobs and infrastructure to Southwest Virginia.”

The release did not provide dates for construction or potential opening of the facility.