‘Indivisible Greene County’ to host public forum Thursday on Ballad Health

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A nonpartisan group of Greene County residents is hosting a public meeting on Ballad Health and the region’s health care.

Thursday’s forum is the first of many community forums planned throughout Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

Indivisible Greene County is hosting the meeting called “How to Make Our Health Care Work.” The group says the goal is to find ways to improve health care to better benefit the community.

The forum will include featured speakers consisting of health care professionals and local advocates.

Thursday’s meeting is set for 6 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre on South Main Street in Greeneville.