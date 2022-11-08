JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU is celebrating its inaugural Broadway season, and select individual tickets are already on sale.

Four critically acclaimed shows, “Annie,” “CATS,” “Riverdance” and “Chicago” will be taking the stage in Johnson City at the Martin Center for Performing Arts.

The Broadway Season will kick off January 25th with “Annie” and individual tickets are on sale now.

Cats will be in March; those tickets are on sale on Nov. 9. “Riverdance – the 25th Anniversary Show” is already sold out, and “Chicago” tickets go on sale Nov. 16.

Jennifer Clements sat down with the Good Morning Tri-Cities team to discuss how you can score a seat to one of the iconic shows.