JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The folk rock duo the Indigo Girls are coming to Johnson City in November.

According to the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts, the Indigo Girls will perform at the center on Nov. 17 as part of their Look Long Tour.

The duo is best known for hits like “Closer to Fine,” “Power of Two” and “Galileo.”

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m.

