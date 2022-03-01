GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A judge has dismissed the indictment of a former Northeast Tennessee assistant district attorney and her ex-boyfriend who were accused of extortion and bribery.

According to court records, U.S. District Court Judge Ronnie Greer granted the government’s motion to dismiss the indictment against Erin McArdle, a former assistant district attorney in Tennessee’s First Judicial District, and Tommy Henry.

A grand jury had indicted McArdle and Henry on charges accusing them of using her position as an assistant district attorney to extort individuals facing prosecution. Records show that McArdle resigned from her position in April 2020.

The U.S. attorney prosecuting the case requested the indictment be dismissed over concerns the government would be unable to present witness testimony to establish guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.