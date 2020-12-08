Indiana man shot during Greene County officer-involved shooting charged with burglary, theft

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man involved in an officer-involved shooting in Greene County on Thursday, December 3 has been charged with burglary and theft.

According to the county court clerk’s office, warrants have been issued against Mark Hanselman, 55, of Indiana, in relation to the incident.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says Hanselman has not yet been served with the warrants and has not been booked into the Greene County Jail.

Hanselman was transported to a local hospital for treatment after he was shot.

The shooting occurred at a home in the 300 block of Laughlin Road around 4:15 p.m. when a woman said she returned home and found Hanselman in her garage.

She told authorities that Hanselman was attempting to set the garage on fire and later said he had a gun.

Deputies arrived at the home and made contact with Hanselman, who was armed with a rifle out in front of the home.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reports that the situation escalated, and a deputy fired shots. Hanselman was the only person injured during the shooting.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.