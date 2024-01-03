JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Indian Trail Middle School celebrated 25 years of operation on Wednesday with a schoolwide celebration.

The school opened its doors in 1998, serving as an intermediate school for grades 5th and 6th. Johnson City Schools decided to make the switch last year, reorganizing Indian Trail to educate grades 6-8.

Principal of Indian Trail Dr. James Jacobs told News Channel 11 that current students and staff were excited to welcome former students, faculty and administration into the building to take a walk down memory lane on Wednesday.

“It’s so great to see them back,” he said. “To see them talking, laughing. You know, just sharing as a community really enjoying their time here. It’s just really, really a wonderful thing to see them back in the building.”

The Indian Trail campus has seen some structural changes for the better over the years, including an added auditorium, classrooms and most recently a new turf field and track. That new track and field will be open in time for the start of the spring semester, school officials said.