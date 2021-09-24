Indian Trail hosts supply drive for teacher’s hometown devastated by Hurricane Ida

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Indian Trail math teacher Nicole Cross grew up in the bayous of Lousiana, a press release from Johnson City Schools said Friday.

When Cross received pictures of Hurricane Ida’s aftermath from friends, she was devastated — that’s when students stepped in.

The Indian Trail leadership team and student ambassadors banded together to host a supply drive for those affected by Ida, collecting water, tarps, cleaning supplies, baby supplies, hygiene products and more.

One student said she hopes the drive can bring back normalcy to areas destroyed during the storm.

“We are just trying to gather supplied to help the people of Houma so that they can get back to their normal lives,” sixth-grader Erin Vannoy said. “A lot of the homes there were destroyed, and so they just really need our help.”

Another sixth-grader said the drive was a reminder that if the tables were turned, there’s always someone willing to extend a helping hand.

“It makes me feel good because you never know when you might be the person who needs help,” Jacob Walser said.

The items the school collected will travel to Louisiana, where they’ll be distributed by Cross’ previous church.

“They are passing out supplies daily, and these items will go directly into the hands of people who truly need them,” Cross said. “This project makes me feel great about being a part of Indian Trail because we step up. At Indian Trail, we are family. When one of us is hurting, or one of us is in need, we all come together.”