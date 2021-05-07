Indian Trail continues Second Harvest food drive tradition

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Indian Trail Intermediate School students and faculty continued a years-long tradition of giving back to the community in a time it’s needed most.





Photos: Johnson City Schools

The food drive operated under COVID-19 protocol, but it still produced successful results by bringing in pounds and pounds of food.

Over the past four years, Indian Trail students, families and teachers have donated over 5,446 pounds of food to feed area families. This produced about 4,536 meals.

At one point, Indian Trail was one of the largest food drive providers for Second Harvest in the region.

“They just love it,” said Indian Trail teacher Misty Davis. “They love being helpful and having a mission. Our students have really appreciated the opportunity to serve others in our community.

“It’s important because we want them to develop some leadership roles, and we also want them to empathize with their community. This also helps our students understand the things that happen in our community and connects them with East Tennessee as a whole. We want to show them that sometimes people just need a little help, and that is OK because this is what makes the world a better place.”

One Indian Trail student said he enjoys partaking in the school’s drive because he knows that lending a helping hand lifts those in need.

“I wanted to do it because not many people realize it, but there are a bunch of people out there that don’t have any food,” Griffin Gilbert said. “I just think that every little bit helps.”

Another student said it feels good seeing classmates band together to help the surrounding community.

“It shows me that I am in a good school with people who care about other people,” Blakley Skeen said. “It makes me feel really happy to know that we are helping people who are in need.”