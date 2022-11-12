SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Indian Springs Elementary School held its Fall Festival on Saturday.

The festival marked the chance for students, parents and teachers to enjoy a cool fall day with inflatables, band performances, food trucks and a cake walk.

The school’s principal, Mark Pendleton, said it’s special to hold the festival after pandemic restrictions stopped the event for two years.

“Many of our younger kids haven’t experienced it because of all the regulations during the pandemic. Now that we can do things like this again, they’re really looking forward to it and our PTO was able to get them pumped up for it with a small assembly the other day.”

Proceeds from the event benefit the school’s parent-teacher organization (PTO). The PTO uses the money raised to help teachers buy supplies and fund technology purchases in school.