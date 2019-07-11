Indian Motorcycle Dealership donates $1,290 to Bristol, VA police ‘Trunk or Treat’

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Bristol Virginia police will provide a safe and fun Halloween this year, and they’re doing it with a lot of help from a local business.

The Indian Motorcycle Dealership on West Street held a fundraiser to help support the police department’s crime prevention unit with their “Trunk or Treat” event this October.

Today they presented the department with a check for almost $1,300.

“”Just to be a better part of the community. To get people to know that the police department tend to be kicked a lot instead of supported, and I wanted to support them,” said Terry Wetzel, master tech at Friendship Motorsports.

This was the first time Indian Motorcycle Dealership held the fundraiser, but they say they plan to make it a yearly event.