ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — On Saturday at Sycamore Shoals State Park, visitors stepped back in time 247 years to see how Independence Day was first celebrated in our area.

Some might think the park is celebrating Independence Day a little late, but Museum Curator Chad Bogart said there’s a perfectly logical and historical reason for the delay in celebration.

“This happens to be a very special militia muster, in that we are anticipating the arrival of the Declaration of Independence,” Bogart said. “And people might say, ‘Well, isn’t this two weeks after the fourth?’ Yes, it certainly is. Word traveled slowly in the 18th century, according to today’s standards. So it might have been a couple of weeks or longer before word from Philadelphia would get this far to the frontier.”

The day was filled with reenactments, demonstrations and competitions featuring people dressed in accurate historical garb.

“Anytime we have a chance to dress out and step back in time and hopefully teach something to somebody, that’s my favorite part of the whole thing,” Bogart said.

Bogart said this event serves as both entertainment and education, and he especially looks forward to the families that visit and gain a new perspective of what life in 1776 was like.

“Just a good way for folks to learn what life was like on the 18th-century frontier and just give them a little bit of different perspective as to what the views of the independence from Great Britain might have been.”