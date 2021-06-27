Independence Day: Fourth of July celebrations across the Tri-Cities

Fireworks for the July 4th celebration at the Gateway Arch during Fair St. Louis

TRI-CITIES (WJHL) — The Fourth of July next weekend calls for a handful of celebrations across the Tri-Cities region.

News Channel 11 has compiled a list of celebrations in different communities ahead of the festivities.

Bristol, Tennessee/Virginia

Believe in Bristol’s Independence Day celebrations will be packed with events and festivities on Sunday, July 4.

Although there will not be a fireworks show due to a lack of funding, Believe in Bristol plans to keep the celebration going with a parade at 5 p.m. on State Street.

A ceremony will follow at 6 p.m. at Cumberland Square Park, where veterans will be honored.

Activities include inflatables, eating contests, food and drinks and craft vendors.

At 7 p.m., Virginia Ground featuring Dave Eggar will take the stage at the Border Bash Summer Concert before a performance by Amythyst Kiah at 8:30 p.m.

Jonesborough

With Jonesborough Days just around the corner, the summertime tradition will end with a bang on Sunday, July 4 at 10 p.m.

The show can be seen throughout the town limits, and Electric 94.9 partnered to air music synced with the light show.

Other festivities over the weekend in Jonesborough include the 2021 Jonesborough Days Parade on Saturday, July 3 at 10 a.m. This kicks off a weekend full of activities for the whole family, music, contest, festival food and vendors.

Kingsport

The Downtown Kingsport Association announced its fireworks extravaganza will launch on Saturday, July 3 after festivities from the Twilight Alive stage on Broad Street starting at 7 p.m.

Live performances include Dang Gina Unplugged, followed by headliner Smokey Jones and the 3 Dollar Pistols.

Folks can also expect specials from surrounding shops and eateries.

Town of Unicoi

The Unicoi Freedom Fest is set to light up the sky on the Fourth of July, kicking off with a concert before the fireworks finale.

The event, presented by Jones and Church Farms, launches Sunday, July 4 from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. at Unicoi Elementary School located at 404 Massachusetts Ave.

It will offer an array of festivities — from live music and plenty of local eats.

For more information,