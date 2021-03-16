Incubator workspace, additional office space coming to downtown Greeneville

First Horizon donates former banking center to the Niswonger Foundation

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- A building that used to serve as First Horizon’s banking center will get new life in downtown Greeneville.

Officials with First Horizon announced Tuesday they plan to donate the historic building on North Main Street to the Niswonger Foundation.

Photo: WJHL

The building will be used as an incubator workspace for entrepreneurs and additional office space, according to the release.

Chairman and Founder of the Niswonger Foundation, Scott Niswonger, said in part, “Our goal is to bring mentorship, coaching and financial empowerment under one roof for our local entrepreneurs. The opportunities for this building are endless.”

You can watch Tuesday’s announcement on our WJHL Facebook page below.