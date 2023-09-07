GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A community meal featuring farm-fresh food is set to take place in Greeneville on Saturday.

The annual Incredible Farm Dinner Downtown is hosted by the Rural Resources Farm and Food Education Center and takes place between the Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian and St. James Episcopal Churches on Church Street.

Organizers said those who attend will be treated to a “delicious meal featuring fare from local farms in meticulously crafted dishes.” Chefs Kirk Denham, Dustin Burnette of Chartwells and Rushmie Bakshi will prepare the dishes served.

The Incredible Farm Dinner Downtown is scheduled for 6-9 p.m.

A general dinner ticket is $85 per person. Tickets are available online.

“Volunteers and community sponsors are what make this event a local favorite and so successful,” Sarah Creutzinger, the newly appointed executive director of Rural Resources, stated in a release. “Without them, this event wouldn’t be the wonderful event that it is.”