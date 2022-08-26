KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Truck traffic will increase around Domtar’s Kingsport Packing Mill starting Monday.

According to a release from Domtar, the traffic is a result of progress towards resuming operations at the mill.

The traffic pattern is said to be temporary and will begin on Monday, Aug. 29 and continue through Monday, Sept. 19, when the new truck entrance on Center Street is estimated to be complete. Increased traffic is scheduled to be between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. each weekday due to the delivery of raw materials needed to operate the mill.

Once complete, the Kingsport Mill will be Domtar’s first 100% recycled packaging facility.