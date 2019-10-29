Inaugural Low Country Boil fundraiser coming to Erwin Saturday

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, why not enjoy a good meal and help some children right here in Northeast Tennessee?

Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA of Northeast Tennessee, will host its Inaugural Low Country Boil on Saturday.

The event is being held at the Bramble at 206 Gay Street. The boil begins at 6 p.m. and lasts until 9 p.m.

Photo: CASA of NE TN

The proceeds from the event benefit abused and neglected children in our region of Tennessee.

The event will be catered by the Unicoi County High School Culinary Arts Department.

Tickets are $30 for adults and $10 for children ages 10-5.

There will be live acoustic guitar entertainment, a silent auction and family-friendly activities.

To get tickets or become a sponsor, call 423-461-3500 or email admin@casanetn.org.

More details are available on the Facebook event page here.