Inaugural Johnson City film festival starts Friday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Starting Friday – lights, camera, action! The first annual film festival brings artists from across the U.S. to Johnson City.

The inaugural Johnson City Film Festival starts at 4 p.m. on Friday and goes until 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Screenings will be held in downtown Johnson City at JRH Brewing, Willow Tree Coffee House and Main Street Theatre. On Saturday, an after-party is set for 10 p.m. at Wild Wing Cafe.

Along with submissions from the U.S. the festival also received movies from as far the United Kingdom, Turkey, Australia and Canada.