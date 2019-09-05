Inaugural flight from Dallas arrives at Tri-Cities Airport Wednesday

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials at the Tri-Cities Airport ushered in a new era Wednesday afternoon as the first direct flight from Dallas (DFW) landed in Blountville.
The new American Airlines route was first announced back in April.
SEE ALSO: Flight prices to Dallas: How Tri-Cities Airport measures up
Airport leaders said their research showed people in our area want to travel farther west.
The 44-passenger jet will travel to Dallas twice daily.
PREVIOUS STORY: American Airlines to start nonstop service to Dallas from TRI