Inaugural flight from Dallas arrives at Tri-Cities Airport Wednesday

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials at the Tri-Cities Airport ushered in a new era Wednesday afternoon as the first direct flight from Dallas (DFW) landed in Blountville.

The new American Airlines route was first announced back in April.

SEE ALSO: Flight prices to Dallas: How Tri-Cities Airport measures up

WATCH LIVE: Inaugural flight from Dallas arrives at Tri-Cities airport

Posted by WJHL on Wednesday, September 4, 2019

Airport leaders said their research showed people in our area want to travel farther west.

The 44-passenger jet will travel to Dallas twice daily.

PREVIOUS STORY: American Airlines to start nonstop service to Dallas from TRI

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss