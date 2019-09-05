Inaugural flight from Dallas arrives at Tri-Cities Airport Wednesday

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials at the Tri-Cities Airport ushered in a new era Wednesday afternoon as the first direct flight from Dallas (DFW) landed in Blountville.

The new American Airlines route was first announced back in April.

Airport leaders said their research showed people in our area want to travel farther west.

The 44-passenger jet will travel to Dallas twice daily.

