JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new event coming to downtown Johnson City seeks to appeal to the vintage shopper.

The inaugural market for highly sought-after items like vintage clothing, sneakers and other accessories is happening Saturday, May 13 from 2-8 p.m.

The event is called ‘Dripfest’ and will be held in the downtown Johnson City Pavilion where the Farmers Market is usually housed Saturday mornings.

Vendors, music and a food truck will be on-site, according to organizers.

Jamarius Hairston and Alex Huffman are organizing Dripfest. The two sat down with the Good Morning Tri-Cities team to share what people will experience.