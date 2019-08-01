‘In God We Trust’ decals to be placed on Mount Carmel police cars next week

MOUNT CARMEL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Mount Carmel’s police cars may soon have a slightly different look.

“In God We Trust” decals will likely be placed on the police department’s vehicles next week according to City Manager Mike Housewright.

Housewright says MCPD Chief Ken Lunsford Jr. ordered the decals after the Board of Mayor Aldermen previously approved a measure to place “In God We Trust” decals on the town’s police cars.

The decals will likely arrive and be applied sometime next week.

