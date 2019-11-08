Improvements continue for Hampton Watershed Bike Trail system

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Improvements continue for a popular bike trail in Carter County.

In a memo issued by the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department, officials tell us improvements are continuing at the Hampton Watershed Bike Trail system, with the possibility of expansion in the future.

According to Parks & Rec Director Mike Mains, new trail signage has been installed and the department is currently studying improvements to the trail entrance and facility parking.

Mains adds that SORBA, city staff and the Carter County Parks and Recreation Board are teaming up with Contour Trail Design Company to create a plan for expansion.

“We greatly appreciate the Carter County Parks and Recreation Board for funding the creation of this master plan that will expand the trail system for those that enjoy biking and hiking this scenic trail system,” the memo read.

City Parks & Rec staff are also staying busy with the possibility of a whitewater park coming to Elizabethton.

