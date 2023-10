ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s Fall Festival season and the fun isn’t stopping anytime soon.

On Oct. 21, Immanuel Baptist Church will be hosting a Fall Festival packed with fun for the whole family.

It’s happening from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Kiwanis Park in Elizabethton, Tennessee.

It’s a free family-friendly event with food trucks, live music, games and more.

Steven Baker sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team about what to expect at the festival.