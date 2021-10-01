Imagination Library on track to return to Washington County, Va.

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Philanthropist and Tennessee country music icon Dolly Parton is making her way into Virginia after Washington County Public Schools announced the return of the Imagination Library to classrooms and libraries in the area.

The Imagination Library was founded in 1995 and focuses on providing free books to families from birth to 5 years old. Families in Washington County, Virginia will be able to request the program’s help to receive a free age-appropriate book delivered to their door every month.

“The Washington County Board of Supervisors are proud to be able to provide the funds needed to bring this program back to the children of Washington County,” stated Chairman Dwayne Ball. “Childhood literacy is extremely important in providing a good foundation for future success in life.”

According to a release from the system, overhead costs for the program will be paid by the Dollywood Foundation, reducing program expenses to at-cost book and shipping prices.