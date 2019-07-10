Illegal waterfowl feeding law passes first reading; Bristol, VA and IDA board hold joint meeting

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Feeding ducks and geese in Bristol, Virginia is one step closer to becoming illegal after Tuesday night.

The proposed ordinance would issue a $50 fine to anyone caught feeding waterfowl in the city, but only if signs prohibiting feeding are posted.

The city council passed the first reading Tuesday night unanimously.

Prior to the meeting, the city’s industrial development authority held a joint work session with council members.

While no information was released from that work session, Bristol, Virginia Mayor Neal Osborne said the city is working hard to bring new businesses to the city.

“Can’t just be a hospitality industry, can’t just have retail, you need a good mixture of several different things. I think we kind of made some progress on what kind of businesses that we want to attract and how we want to attract them,” Osborne said.

This work session comes on the heels of the IDA board transferring several lots at the Falls Retail Development.

Just last week, plans were announced for a 20,000 square foot Planet Fitness to open at the Falls.