Illegal duck hunters sentenced following TWRA investigation

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Four duck hunters have been sentenced in federal court after pleading guilty to charges related to using bait to hunt migratory birds.

Dustin Carter, 25 of Mosheim; Brent J. Ottinger, 29 of Blackburg, Virginia; John Cody Shipley, 23 of Greeneville; and George Jerriot Weems, 24 of Greeneville each pleaded guilty to one count of taking migratory birds by aid of bait as part of a plea agreement.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says officers observed the four men in December 2018 kill eight ducks on a pond in Mosheim that had been baited with corn. Each hunter admitted that they knew the pond had been baited, according to TWRA. The agency says three of the hunters also admitted to hunting the pond on an earlier date and harvesting 15 mallards and two wood ducks.

Federal and state regulations prohibit using bait to hunt waterfowl or knowingly hunting in a baited area.

Carter and Shipley were each sentenced to one year of unsupervised probation, ordered to pay an $800 fine, and lost their hunting privileges for one year.

Ottinger was sentenced to six months of unsupervised probation, ordered to pay a $400 fine, and lost his hunting privileges for six months.

Weems was sentenced to 18 months of unsupervised probation, accessed a $1,500 fine, and lost his hunting privileges for 18 months.