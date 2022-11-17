TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating after a person died in a three-vehicle crash in Tazewell County.

According to a release from the agency, the crash occurred around 6:40 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of U.S. 460 and Route 1401.

The VSP reports that the crash occurred when a pickup truck and an SUV collided. The driver of the truck reportedly got out of the vehicle after the initial crash. At that time, police report that a third vehicle hit the pickup and its driver.

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, the VSP had confirmed one fatality in the crash. The release did not specify which person was killed, and no identities have been released.

“Icy road conditions are being investigated as a possible contributing factor in the crash,” the release states.

The crash is still under investigation.