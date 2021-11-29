Ice rink opens at Elizabethton’s Covered Bridge Park for first time

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The “Skate by the Doe Ice Rink” is now open in downtown Elizabethton’s iconic Covered Bridge Park to mark the Christmas season.

The rink officially opened on Nov. 27. On Monday, officials with the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce and the Parks and Recreation Department held a ribbon-cutting to unveil their newest project.

“We were booked solid on Saturday and yesterday, it was a very busy opening weekend. We were so happy to be able to offer something else to do here in Elizabethton and getting to watch families begin new traditions here,” said Kelly Kitchens, Program & Special Events Coordinator for Parks and Rec.

This is the first time an ice rink has been opened in the park; Kitchens says the idea came from a partnership between her department, the Chamber of Commerce, the Carter County Commission, and sponsorship from the Carter County Bank.

City officials hope the new addition downtown will bring more businesses to local shops and restaurants as the holiday season gets in full swing.

“There’s just no better place to be able to operate an open-air rink. This is the only one of its kind here in our region. We are really excited to be able to offer that, it’s beautiful,” said Kitchens.

The rink will be open until Jan. 16. Tickets can only be purchased online.

Skate by the Doe is open to the public for skating reservations on Thursdays from 3-9 p.m., Friday 3-10 p.m., Saturday 10-10p.m. and Sunday 1-6 p.m. for $10 for an hour of skating. The price includes the cost of skates. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will be reserved only for private corporate events, birthday or holiday parties and photography sessions. Hours of those private reservations will be open from 5-9 p.m. and pricing will vary with the length of the reservation.