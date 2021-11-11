Ice rink delivery for Covered Bridge Park expected soon

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A temporary ice rink is being shipped into Covered Bridge Park for skaters to use this winter season.

The synthetic ice rink that is being shipped to Elizabethton from Spain is designed to hold 30 skaters and is expected to be delivered soon, according to the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce.

Skate by the Doe as the event is being called will start on Nov. 27 and continue through Jan. 16.

Ticket reservations, which cost $10, will be available starting on Nov. 20 and private rental will also be available.