JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An ice cream and board game cafe is planning to open a location in downtown Johnson City.

What’s the Scoop announced on Facebook Monday night it will open a new store at the previous Fizz Soda Bar, which closed late last month.

Here's the scoop:With great excitement we are announcing our opening in Johnson City, TN on October 8th at the previous… Posted by What's the Scoop? Ice Cream & Board Game Cafe on Monday, September 9, 2019

The soda bar was located at 207 E. Main Street.

What’s the Scoop says it will close its Erwin location for the winter on October 5th.

Gift cards will be honored at the new Johnson City location throughout the winter.

SEE ALSO: Erwin ice cream shop to open board game cafe