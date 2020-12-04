‘I will kill you and your dog’: Sullivan Co. man arrested after pointing rifle at couple

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Sullivan County man was arrested Friday morning after deputies say he pointed a gun at a couple and threatened to kill them and their dog.

According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 700 block of Beaver Creek Road after receiving a call about an alleged aggravated assault.

A couple told deputies that their dog had gotten loose and entered their neighbor’s yard.

While retrieving the dog, the couple said Travis Jones, 36, came outside with a rifle and pointed it at them.

Jones reportedly threatened the couple and said, “I will kill you and your dog.”

SCSO reports Jones was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

As of Friday morning, he remains in the Sullivan County Jail.