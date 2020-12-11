‘I thought it was a trick’: Lee County, Virginia woman wins $2 million in lottery scratcher game

Source: Virginia Lottery

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL)- Officials with the Virginia Lottery said a Lee County woman claimed a grand prize of $2 million in a lottery scratcher game.

According to a release, Carlene Spivey of Jonesville reportedly told lottery officials, “I thought it was a trick.”

The winning ticket was purchased by Spivey’s husband at Lee’s Food Mart in Jonesville.

The release added, “Ms. Spivey had the choice of taking the full $2 million in annual payments over 30 years or a one-time cash option of $1.2 million before taxes. She chose the cash option. The store receives a $10,000 bonus from the Lottery for selling the winning ticket.”

Ms. Spivey said she and her husband have no immediate plans for their winnings, according to the release.

