‘I think they deserve more money’: Local school districts react to Gov. Lee’s budget proposal regarding teacher wage increases

WASHINGTON COUNTY/SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Providing raises to educators has been of the utmost priority for local school districts across Tennessee.

Since coming into office, Governor Bill Lee said education was also a top priority of his and he’s showing that through his recent budget proposal calling for $120 million in teacher pay raises alongside an additional $70.5 million to fully fund the BEP formula.

Governor Lee announced the roughly 4% additional pay wage increase in his State of the State address Monday night. “During the special session, we allocated almost $43 million for teacher pay raises and that was a step in the right direction. The budget I’m submitting for your consideration this week recommends an additional $120 million be set aside for teacher compensation in the 21-22 budget,” said Lee.

Washington County Tennessee Director of Schools, Dr. Bill Flanary, applauds any effort to provide additional funding to Tennessee educators, especially after the year they’ve had teaching through the pandemic.

TONIGHT on @WJHL11 at 6: Following Gov. Lee's State of the State address, local school districts are reacting to the amount of money allocated for teacher wage increases. pic.twitter.com/SgNjbyCfAe — Kelly Grosfield (@KellyGros_WJHL) February 9, 2021

“They’ve worked hard, they’ve been innovative, they’ve collaborated, and they have been so excellent at developing virtual instruction and I think they deserve more money,” said Flanary.

He said this assembly has shown that they are focused on education. However, while the $120 million equates to roughly 4% more than previously allocated, it’s unlikely it will be that high, according to Kingsport City Schools Assistant Superintendent, Andy True.

“That 4% increase to the BEP is deluded because we have some additional positions beyond what the BEP allows for so it wouldn’t necessarily equate to a flat 4% for our staff when you take those things into account.”

True told News Channel 11’s Kelly Grosfield that the Basic Education Program (BEP) only funds certain positions, not everyone on school staff. True said everyone in the school system plays a key role in educating their children and deserves a raise as well. Dr. Flanary also agrees that wage increases should be across the board.

“Nearly half of our employees are non-certificated and they deserve raises too. This board likes to give everyone a raise and that means even more local dollars to do that,” said Flanary.

While both districts said funding like this is a step in the right direction, they will use this funding once passed as an outline for salary improvements across their districts, so that every key player sees compensation.

Flanary said the process can take up to several weeks and starts with finance staff in Nashville at the Department of Education. He said soon after officials will send school districts a memorandum that will give them a precise dollar amount, then and only then is when they can start calculating and evaluating if the board can strengthen the raises.

True also said he will use the passed budget and allocated amount to figure out how to give all of their staff raises. He said they are currently in the process of working on the budget for next year and salary improvements have already been worked in.

“When the actual legislative session works through and they pass the budget, we’ll know at that point exactly what our funding level will be and we’ll have to adjust our own internal budget based on those numbers,” said True.

While it seems like a complicated process, this proposal to the state budget provides a level of funding that public school districts would not have otherwise had at the local level, and school officials said they are grateful.

Dr. Flanary said salary improvements remain a top priority for their district and he assures staff will be given as much of a raise as they can give.