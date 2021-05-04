‘I started getting a lot of phone calls’: Local pool supply store seeing chlorine shortage

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Managers at Rustic River Pools and Construction in Elizabethton said they have been seeing a shortage of chlorine from their suppliers.

“I started getting a lot of phone calls and noticing advertising already that there was going to be a chlorine shortage,” Todd Perry, office manager at Rustic River Pools and Construction, said. “So, I called my supplier, and yes, there is a chlorine shortage.”

Perry said his business capacity has about doubled over the past two years.

“With everybody staying at home, everybody needs pools,” Perry said. “So then you need more chlorine to take care of the pools that are going in.”

Perry said that it’s important to note that the shortage is happening with chlorine tablets and not “Shock.”

Perry said he does have advice for chlorine consumers looking to buy.

“Don’t panic,” Perry said. “If you’re maintaining your pool, and you’re checking every day you won’t use as much as you normally would. People will let it go for a week or two and then it gets really bad, and then it takes a lot more to catch it back up.”

Perry said consumers can also consider alternatives to chlorine, like salt systems or other products, but they should be ready to pay a little more.