KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Tri-Cities state representative subpoenaed as part of a federal corruption investigation in the Tennessee General Assembly says he’s done nothing illegal or unethical.

State Rep. Bud Hulsey (R-Kingsport) instead says he believes federal investigators want him to testify because they think he may have information that can help their investigation.

“I’ve discovered that there are lots of people, as soon as you are subpoenaed to testify in a grand jury, think you have done something wrong. That’s not the case at all,” Hulsey told News Channel 11 Friday afternoon.

“Those of us who received subpoenas haven’t done anything wrong or anything criminal,” he said. “Actually, you are subpoenaed to a grand jury almost 99 percent of the time to give evidence against someone who has done something wrong.”

A year after he was interviewed by the FBI, Husley said he was surprised to receive the subpoena email Tuesday evening ordering him to testify before a federal grand jury this coming Monday.

“I was surprised,” he said. “I thought they were far enough along in the investigation. So it did surprise me.”

Husley said the subpoena didn’t specify why he was being called to testify. “I do not know what breach of federal law they are investigating. I do not know,” he said.

But Hulsey believes his subpoena somehow is connected to an ongoing corruption investigation in which another lawmaker, Rep. Robin Smith (R-Hixson), pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud charges linked to a business allegedly involving former Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada called Phoenix Solutions.

“That is not a company I ever did business with or knew about,” Hulsey said referring to Phoenix Solutions. But he says he did hire another company to conduct a constituent survey using a portion of the funds allotted to state lawmakers for mailing expenses, and he believes that company may have been linked to Phoenix.

“Money gets put into that mail account for you to do personal mail with people and correspondences with people in your district,” Hulsey said. “And a portion of it can be used to do surveys in your district. So that’s what I did. I hired this company to do a survey for folks in my district, and I know they did the business because I got the surveys mailed back to me.”

Husley said he doesn’t recall the name of the company he used but has all records and will cooperate with federal investigators.

“It was a questionnaire,” he said. “I think it had ten questions on it – questions for people in my district about what was important to them or how they wanted me to vote on particular issues.”

Other House Republican lawmakers have been subpoenaed according to multiple reports. News Channel 11 has not been able to confirm that any other lawmakers from Northeast Tennessee have been called to answer questions.

“Testifying before the grand jury doesn’t mean you’ve done something wrong. Somebody else has and they want what you know to help,” Hulsey said. “I haven’t done anything illegal. I haven’t done anything unethical.”