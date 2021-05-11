‘I get to do this for another woman’: Volunteers come out to Holston Habitat’s Spring Women Build

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – About two dozen volunteers came out for the first day of Holston Habitat for Humanity’s 2021 Women Build in downtown Johnson City Tuesday.

The Johnson City location will eventually become a home for a single mother and her family when it is finished around the end of summer.

Miranda Russell was one of the volunteers that came out on Tuesday to pick up a hammer.

“Doing a Habitat for Humanity build is actually on my bucket list,” Russell said. “The fact that I get to do this for another woman is even better.”

“We’re excited about this build because of what it means for women to rally around the single mother,” Executive Director of Holston Habitat for Humanity Laura Kelly said. “We’re thrilled about the location so being able to build an affordable, energy efficient, 0% interest mortgage home here right in the beautiful downtown Johnson City.”

Stuff that happens on Day 1 of a Habitat build. Pouring the cement! Watch for more on @WJHL11.com. pic.twitter.com/KeTdgwiRCx — Amy Cockerham WJHL (@amycockerhamtv) May 11, 2021

“It’s been very empowering to work with other women,” Russell said. “We’re jumping up and giving each other high fives and encouraging each other. I’m not sure if that happens on another build site, but it’s happening today.”

Russell said she learned a lot at the build.

“My first job when I came today was learning how to run the saw,” Russell said. “Had to kind of find my grounding and my foundation. All of this is a metaphor for life anyway, right?”

Women Build will run through May 22. If you want to donate or volunteer your time, you can do that by visiting HolstonHabitat.org.