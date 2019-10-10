‘I don’t deserve to live:’ Suspect in Sullivan Co. murder investigation left suicide note before capture in Hamblen Co.

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Authorities in Hamblen County said the suspect at the center of a Sullivan County murder investigation attempted suicide and left a note at a gas station.

That note was discovered by a customer at a gas station in Hamblen County on Monday.

A Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office report stated the note was left inside the pump handle and read, “When anyone finds the call(911) Kingsport Police. I’m Nathan Young I went to see the sunrise on the lake. -Justin Woolwine- knows the spot as we’ve been there before.- Cherokee camping spot! I’m sorry I don’t deserve to live.”

Authorities identified the person who wrote the note as Nathaniel White-Young, who was wanted for first-degree murder out of Kingsport.

A sergeant located the vehicle that matched the video from that gas station at the lake access on Anderson Bend.

That report from the sheriff’s office read, “The suspect was laid down in the driver seat, unresponsive. The car was shut off and Sgt. Ringley pulled him out of the car and onto the ground. He had shallow breathing and was placed in a recovery position on the ground.”

Deputies started doing chest compressions on White-Young and reported he was breathing again.

White-Young was then taken to Hamblen Emergency Room and into custody.

White-Young was wanted for two counts of first-degree murder as Sullivan County authorities revealed he was suspected in the death of Melissa Mingle, 37, of Kingsport, and her unborn child.

According to court documents, the suspect in this case, Nathaniel White-Young, was at her home with their young son when this incident occurred on Sunday.

Court documents revealed, “During the incident, a fire was started inside the residence that was extinguished by Warrior’s Path Volunteer Fire Department. A green and black push mower was located inside the living room upside down. A strong odor of gasoline in the residence could be detected by me and other investigators.”

Courtesy: Family of Melissa Mingle

According to those same court documents, hospital staff alerted authorities that Mingle had been struck in the head “with an unknown object, causing severe head trauma.”

Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed Wednesday afternoon that Mingle was pregnant and that White-Young now faces two counts of First-Degree Murder.

Courtesy: Family of Melissa Mingle

News Channel 11 requested White-Young’s criminal background Monday, which revealed he had previously been arrested on October 28, 2018 for aggravated domestic assault involving Mingle.

White-Young had entered a guilty plea for simple assault, and his jail time was suspended. He was sentenced to a $50 fine and put on probation and ordered to complete anger management. He was also ordered to have no violent contact with Mingle following the incident.

White-Young is due to appear in a Sullivan County courtroom on October 15th.

Hamblen County SO Report Nathaniel White-Young by Anonymous iBvi6lqXeU on Scribd