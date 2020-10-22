‘I am now your biggest fan’: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson sends local teen message of support

(WJHL)- A Tri-Cities teen that has made it his mission to spread happiness through the world has received recognition from one of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

You may remember Leo Giaudrone as one of our ‘Tri-Cities Originals.’ He is a young man who suffered through kidney failure, a transplant, multiple surgeries and even a stroke.

Rather than dwelling on what he has been through, Leo started what is known as “The Happiness Company” working to hire everyone to be “happiness helpers” with the goal of making people happy.

Leo was surprised with a video message from Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

In that video message, Johnson offered a message of support and said in part, “from what I know you have overcome so many odds in your life already being 14 years old but you still have persevered and pushed through and you created something that is truly impactful for anybody who comes across it.”

