I-81 south closed near Baileyton due to crash

BAILEYTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A section of Interstate 81 in Greene County is closed due to a crash.

According to TDOT, I-81 south is closed at mile marker 39 near Baileyton due to a multi-vehicle crash.

Video sent to News Channel 11 by a viewer shows at least three tractor-trailers involved in the incident.

No word on any injuries or how long the interstate will remain closed.

News Channel 11 has reached out to the Tennessee Highway Patrol for more information.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.