VSP: Kentucky man killed in I-81 crash Thursday night; other driver injured

CHILHOWIE, Va. (WJHL) —

UPDATE, July 17 – The Virginia State Police have identified the man killed in a crash on Interstate 81 in Smyth County on Thursday night.

According to VSP, the crash occurred at 7:30 p.m. on I-81 near Exit 35.

VSP says a 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van was headed north when teh driver, Leroy Wayne, 57 of Raywick, Kentucky, lost control and ran off the left side of the interstate.

The Mercedes drove through the median into the southbound lanes, where it hit a tractor-trailer.

The crash caused the tractor-trailer to overturn in the median and come to rest in the northbound lanes.

Wayne was ejected from the van and died at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 49-year-old man, suffered minor injuries during the crash, according to VSP.

The crash is still under investigation, and VSP reports that it was raining at the time of the crash.

UPDATE, 9:27 p.m. — The south left shoulder and left lane are closed. Traffic backups are approximately 1 mile. Northbound traffic is being diverted off at Exit 32. Southbound congestion is at an estimate of 1 mile, according to Virginia Traffic Alert.

UPDATE, 7:30 p.m. — There is one confirmed fatality, and the crash remains under investigation by the Viriginia State Police.

All north and southbound lanes of I-81 are closed following an accident involving a tractor-trailer Thursday night at mile marker 34 near Exit 35 in Smyth County, Va.

Traffic is currently backed up approximately 2 and a half miles, and motorists can expect travel delays.

Northbound traffic is being diverted off the interstate at Exit 32. Southbound traffic is being diverted at Exit 39.

News Channel 11 reached out to Virginia State Police for more information, and we are waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Stay updated on-air and online at WJHL.com.