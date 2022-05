BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A section of Interstate 81 in Bristol remains closed due to a crash near the state line.

The City of Bristol, Tennessee said as of 4 p.m., two lanes of I-81 southbound and Exit 74B (Highway 11W exit) were closed but all northbound lanes had reopened.

The incident has caused traffic to back up to Exit 3 in Virginia.

No other information has been released.

The city encourages drivers to use alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.