DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A section of Interstate 81 in Jefferson County is closed due to a tractor-trailer crash.

TDOT says I-81 north is closed near the I-81/I-40 split due to the crash.

Multiple medical helicopters were called to the scene according to TDOT.

It is unclear when the interstate might reopen.

