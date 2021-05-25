I-81 north closed in Greene County due to fiery crash involving tractor-trailers

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A section of Interstate 81 in Greene County is closed due to a fiery crash involving tractor-trailers.

TDOT says the northbound lanes are closed near mile marker 36 and Baileyton.

According to Don Chandley with the Greeneville Rescue Squad, three vehicles were involved in the crash, including two tractor-trailers. A tractor-trailer that was hauling cars caught fire.

TDOT says this will be “a long term closure” and detour routes are being set up

It is unclear if anyone was injured.