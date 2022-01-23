Multiple I-81 lanes closed due to tractor-trailer crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A tractor-trailer crash shut down several lanes of Interstate 81 Sunday morning.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), the crash occurred around Mile Marker 33 Sunday morning. As of 8:53 a.m., all northbound lanes were closed as crews worked to clear the scene.

VDOT advises that drivers in the area can expect delays, and those driving North may want to find alternate routes.