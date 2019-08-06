I-81 Exit 19 lane, on-ramp closure to continue Tuesday

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The I-81 Exit 19 on-ramp and lane will continue to be closed Tuesday after work was unable to be completed last night.

According to a release from Abingdon city officials, the Virginia Department of Transportation says an equipment issue kept workers from finishing the project Monday night.

Anyone trying to get onto I-81 South from the Damascus side will have to access the Interstate through Exit 22.

People are asked not to call the police over issues taken with the project, since the project is outside of the town limits.