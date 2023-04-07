Update: Both crashes were cleared from VDOT’s system, and closures are no longer listed. A disabled tractor-trailer at Mile Marker 51.5 has caused the closure of the southbound left lane and one mile of traffic, VDOT reported at 1:41 p.m.

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Two crashes along Interstate 81 caused multiple closures, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) said.

According to VDOT 511, the state’s traffic alert system, a multi-vehicle crash at Mile Marker 48.4 on Interstate 81 South near Marion caused closures of the left shoulder and left lane. As of 12:42 p.m. on Friday, the closures remained in place.

Another crash at Mile Marker 26 on I-81 N caused the closure of the northbound left shoulder and two miles of traffic, according to VDOT.

This is a developing story. Details will be updated as they become available.